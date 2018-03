The FDA accepts for review Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:JAZZ) marketing application seeking approval for solriamfetol for the treatment of excessive sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea. The agency's action date is December 20.

Solriamfetol is a selective dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor licensed from Aerial Biopharma in 2014.

