UK Construction PMI Rises to 51.4 in February, Still Remains Subdued
Mar. 02, 2018 8:48 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Activity in the UK construction sector rose to 51.4% in February but still remained subdued compared to consensus of 50.5 amid client demand still remains low due to "fragile business confidence and ongoing political uncertainty."
- Tim Moore, associate director at IHS Markit, said that residential construction was set to experience its worst quarter in over a year, suggesting a decline in demand for housing.
- Source: Investing.com