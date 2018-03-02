UK Construction PMI Rises to 51.4 in February, Still Remains Subdued

Mar. 02, 2018 8:48 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Activity in the UK construction sector rose to 51.4% in February but still remained subdued compared to consensus of 50.5 amid client demand still remains low due to "fragile business confidence and ongoing political uncertainty."
  • Tim Moore, associate director at IHS Markit, said that residential construction was set to experience its worst quarter in over a year, suggesting a decline in demand for housing.
  • Source: Investing.com
