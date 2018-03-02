Sizable losses in store at the open
Mar. 02, 2018 8:53 AM ETDIA, QQQ, SPYBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor14 Comments
- The big losing streak for markets is set to continue at least to open the day, with Dow (NYSEARCA:DIA) and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ) futures each down more than 1%, and S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) futures off 0.75%.
- Tariffs, rate fears, and equity markets that have been going only upwards for far too long - pick your excuse.
- Europe's down 1.6% at midday.
- The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield is up three basis points 2.838%.