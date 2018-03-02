Analysts adjust VMware targets after earnings, potential Dell merger

Stifel downgrades VMware (NYSE:VMW) from Buy to Hold and lowers the price target from $152 to $135, a 9% upside to yesterday’s close.

Stifel cites ongoing overhang from Dell’s (NYSE:DVMT) potential reverse merger.

Firm says VMware delivered a solid quarter yesterday and shares trade at 10.6x CY19E EV/FCF, but doesn’t expect significant multiple expansions while the overhang exists and considers Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) a better hybrid cloud play.

More action: BMO lowers its VMware target from $142 to $138 (12% upside) on the potential merger.

And more: Mizuho raises its VMware target from $110 to $125, citing upsides in the earnings results and a seemingly healthy demand environment. But the company stays on the sidelines, considering the stock fully valued at current levels.

Source: Briefing.com.

VMware shares are down 3.4% premarket to $119.50.

Dell shares are down 0.5% .

Previously: CNBC: Dell, VMware reverse merger decision could come soon (March 1)

Previously: VMware beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (March 1)

Previously: VMware reports Q4 beats, 20% license revenue growth (March 1)