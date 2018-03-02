Babcock & Wilcox -18% after posting larger than expected Q4 loss

  • Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW-17.9% premarket after its Q4 loss of $0.95/share comes in far below analyst consensus of a $0.06/share loss, and revenues also missed estimates despite rising 7.4% Y/Y.
  • BW says Q4 revenues for the Power segment fell 5% Y/Y to $209M, mainly due to lower activities on new-build utility and environmental projects and lower sales of industrial steam generation systems.
  • BW provides FY 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $75M-$95M, and sees FY 2018 sales $1.5B-$1.7B vs. $1.56B consensus.
  • The company also says it entered into another amendment to its first-lien revolving credit facility and received a commitment letter to backstop a $182M rights offering of common stock, priced at $3/share.
