Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) announces that it will launch two new HIV medications in the U.S.

Symfi Lo (efavirenz, lamivudine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate or TDF) will launch in the coming weeks and Cimduo (lamivudine and TDF) next quarter.

The company says both will be offered at significant discounts from currently available alternatives.