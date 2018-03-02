KBR to provide Ammonia Insite technology to PAU in Indonesia

Mar. 02, 2018 9:04 AM ETKBR, Inc. (KBR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • KBR (NYSE:KBR) entered into an agreement to provide its proprietary technology Ammonia InSite Technology to PT Panca Amara Utama (PAU) for the Sulawesi, Indonesia ammonia plant complex.
  • As per the agreement, Ammonia InSite will initially be used to support the successful start-up and commissioning of PAU's new ammonia plant complex, and will then support sustained plant operations to maximize asset utilization and profitability.
  • "KBR is pleased to have the opportunity to provide the Ammonia InSite® Technology to PAU," said John Derbyshire, President, KBR Technology and Consulting.  "Ammonia InSite® provides a cost-effective collaborative service between PAU and KBR to ensure safe, reliable top-tier plant operations."
  • Revenue associated with this agreement was booked into backlog of unfilled orders for KBR's T&C Business Segment in Q4 of 2017.
