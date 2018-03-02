Mid-stage study underway in Japan for Ablynx ALX-0171 in RSV
Mar. 02, 2018 9:31 AM ETAblynx NV (ABLYF)ABLYFBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Dosing is underway in a Japan-based Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Ablynx's (OTCPK:ABLYF) ALX-0171 inhaled Nanobody for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.
- The study will assess four different doses in 60 Japanese infants aged 1 - 24 months diagnosed with RSV and hospitalized for a lower respiratory tract infection.
- The company says ALX-0171 is a trivalent Nanobody that binds to the F-protein of RSV thereby inhibiting viral replication and neutralizing RSV activity by blocking virus uptake into cells.