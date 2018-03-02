Mid-stage study underway in Japan for Ablynx ALX-0171 in RSV

Mar. 02, 2018 9:31 AM ETAblynx NV (ABLYF)ABLYFBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Dosing is underway in a Japan-based Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating Ablynx's (OTCPK:ABLYF) ALX-0171 inhaled Nanobody for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections.
  • The study will assess four different doses in 60 Japanese infants aged 1 - 24 months diagnosed with RSV and hospitalized for a lower respiratory tract infection.
  • The company says ALX-0171 is a trivalent Nanobody that binds to the F-protein of RSV thereby inhibiting viral replication and neutralizing RSV activity by blocking virus uptake into cells.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.