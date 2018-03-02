Susquehanna urges Buy on Foot Locker's sales weakness

Mar. 02, 2018 9:39 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is 12.1% lower out of the open after continuing softness in comparable-store sales spurred a miss in its Q4 revenues.
  • Susquehanna is sticking up for the stock despite being surprised by the sales drop, urging a Buy on the weakness.
  • Analyst Sam Poser is drawing confidence from results at Foot Locker U.S., Kid's Foot Locker, Champs, Runners and SideStep; most of the sales weakness came from the firm's international banners, Footaction and SIX02, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)
  • Inventory looks to be in good shape even if the mix isn't yet aligned, he says. His $70 price target implies 74% upside from today's lower price.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.