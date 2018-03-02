Susquehanna urges Buy on Foot Locker's sales weakness
Mar. 02, 2018 9:39 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is 12.1% lower out of the open after continuing softness in comparable-store sales spurred a miss in its Q4 revenues.
- Susquehanna is sticking up for the stock despite being surprised by the sales drop, urging a Buy on the weakness.
- Analyst Sam Poser is drawing confidence from results at Foot Locker U.S., Kid's Foot Locker, Champs, Runners and SideStep; most of the sales weakness came from the firm's international banners, Footaction and SIX02, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)
- Inventory looks to be in good shape even if the mix isn't yet aligned, he says. His $70 price target implies 74% upside from today's lower price.