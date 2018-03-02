Uber drops German appeal for UberPOP service
- Uber (UBER) withdraws its German high court appeal for its suspended UberPOP service in the country.
- Official statement: “Our approach in Germany has changed a long time ago, which is why we are withdrawing the appeal. Today, we only work with licensed limousine and taxi partners.”
- UberPOP has non-professional drivers who use their own vehicles, much like the standard Uber service in the US. But POP offers low-cost ride-sharing in regions (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Belgium) with strict rules against unlicensed taxis.
