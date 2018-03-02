Verona Pharma's RPL554 shows treatment effect in mid-stage CF study; shares up 8%
Mar. 02, 2018
- A UK-based Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating Verona Pharma plc's (VRNA +8%) nebulized RPL554 in cystic fibrosis patients showed favorable pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles and demonstrated a statistically valid 6% improvement in lung function after a single dose.
- RPL554, a dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, is designed as an anti-inflammatory agent as well as a bronchodilator. It is also being developed to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
- Top-line data from a Phase 2b study in COPD should be available next quarter.