Vista Outdoor -9% as co-ops halt brand sales over gun stance

REI is halting orders of Vista Outdoor (VSTO -9% ) brands -- including well-known names like CamelBak water bottles and Bell bicycle helmets -- after the outdoor retailer notes a lack of a statement from NRA-tied Vista on the Florida school shooting, The Washington Post reports.

That follows an online petition from thousands of members of REI's co-op urging action, and REI is joined by Mountain Equipment Co-Op in cutting off sales of Vista products.

“We believe that it is the job of companies that manufacture and sell guns and ammunition to work towards common sense solutions that prevent the type of violence that happened in Florida last month,” REI says. "In the last few days, we’ve seen such action from companies like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart and we applaud their leadership. ... This morning we learned that Vista does not plan to make a public statement that outlines a clear plan of action."

"Shooting sports" make up 54% of Vista's external sales revenue, in brands including Savage Arms and Federal Premium Ammunition.

In its annual report, the company said "we could find it difficult, expensive or even practically impossible to comply with" firearm or ammo restrictions imposed by the government.