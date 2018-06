"We believe the Board has exhibited a clear pattern of failure," says Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, in a letter to Xerox (XRX -1.3% ) shareholders following Deason's request to re-open the window for board nominations.

"We believe there is absolutely no reason Xerox shareholders should trust Fuji (OTCPK:FUJIY) ... Why would we ever accept being a minority shareholder in a company controlled by a competitor?"

