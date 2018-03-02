Microsoft buying output from Singapore clean energy project

Mar. 02, 2018 9:56 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)MSFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) agrees to buy the full energy output from a 60MW solar project from Singapore’s Sunseap Group.
  • The agreement between Microsoft and Sunseap will last 20 years and marks the tech giant’s first clean energy deal in Asia.
  • Microsoft says the project will involve solar panels across hundreds of roofs in the region. 
  • Late last year, Microsoft and GE entered into a 15-year wind energy agreement in Ireland. 
  • Microsoft shares are down 1.5%.   
  • Previously: Microsoft, GE announce 15-year wind energy deal in Ireland (Oct. 9, 2017)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.