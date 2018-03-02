Microsoft buying output from Singapore clean energy project
Mar. 02, 2018 9:56 AM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)MSFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) agrees to buy the full energy output from a 60MW solar project from Singapore’s Sunseap Group.
- The agreement between Microsoft and Sunseap will last 20 years and marks the tech giant’s first clean energy deal in Asia.
- Microsoft says the project will involve solar panels across hundreds of roofs in the region.
- Late last year, Microsoft and GE entered into a 15-year wind energy agreement in Ireland.
- Microsoft shares are down 1.5%.
- Previously: Microsoft, GE announce 15-year wind energy deal in Ireland (Oct. 9, 2017)