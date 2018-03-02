Cheddar: Snap planning second, third versions of Spectacles glasses

Despite some disappointment over the uptake on Snap's (SNAP +1.7% ) camera-fitted Spectacles eyewear, the company is planning more versions of the eyeglasses, with a second version coming this fall, Cheddar reports.

That would be followed by a more ambitious third version with multiple cameras that could cost $300, more than double the current Spectacles cost.

The company lost $40M on the first Spectacles product, with hundreds of thousands of pairs unsold vs. about 150,000 moved.

The ambitious third version's two cameras would allow for 3D-like depth in video, and it might include such features as built-in GPS and a leather case, the report says.