Stocks start in sea of red

Mar. 02, 2018 9:55 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Stocks open squarely in the red, turning the S&P 500 index negative for the year, as Pres. Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports stoke fears of retaliation from other countries and for other products; Dow -1.2%, Nasdaq -1.1%, S&P -1%.
  • European bourses trade lower across the board, with France's CAC -2%, Germany's DAX -1.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -1.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -2.5% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.6%.
  • In corporate news, retailers are in focus this morning following earnings reports from Gap, Nordstrom, Foot Locker and J.C. Penney.
  • The financials (-1.4%), industrials (-1.4%), consumer discretionary (-1.3%) and tech (-1.2%) sectors are the weakest in the early going, while utilities (+0.3%), telecom services (+0.2%) and consumer staples (+0.1%) open higher.
  • Treasuries have pulled back from yesterday rally, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year note 4 bps higher at 2.84% and the two-year yield up 3 bps at 2.23%.
  • U.S. WTI crude oil -0.7% at $60.53/bbl.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.