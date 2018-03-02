Stocks start in sea of red
Mar. 02, 2018 9:55 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stocks open squarely in the red, turning the S&P 500 index negative for the year, as Pres. Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports stoke fears of retaliation from other countries and for other products; Dow -1.2%, Nasdaq -1.1%, S&P -1%.
- European bourses trade lower across the board, with France's CAC -2%, Germany's DAX -1.9% and U.K.'s FTSE -1.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -2.5% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.6%.
- In corporate news, retailers are in focus this morning following earnings reports from Gap, Nordstrom, Foot Locker and J.C. Penney.
- The financials (-1.4%), industrials (-1.4%), consumer discretionary (-1.3%) and tech (-1.2%) sectors are the weakest in the early going, while utilities (+0.3%), telecom services (+0.2%) and consumer staples (+0.1%) open higher.
- Treasuries have pulled back from yesterday rally, pushing the yield on the benchmark 10-year note 4 bps higher at 2.84% and the two-year yield up 3 bps at 2.23%.
- U.S. WTI crude oil -0.7% at $60.53/bbl.