Toyota launches new co. in billion-dollar autonomous vehicle push

Mar. 02, 2018 10:14 AM ETToyota Motor Corporation (TM)TM, DNZOYBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) tells suppliers it plans to spend billions to get autonomous cars to consumers, according to WSJ.
  • Toyota, Denso (OTCPK:DNZOY), and Aisin Seiki will create a new autonomous vehicle software company called Toyota Research Institute-Advanced Development and fund it with $2.8B over an undisclosed time frame.   
  • The Tokyo-based company will have around 300 employees at launch with the aim of more than tripling that number. 
  • Toyota set itself a 2020 deadline for selling autonomous cars that can work on freeways. 
  • Toyota Motor Corp. shares are down 1% still weighted from President Trump’s tariff announcement yesterday.    
