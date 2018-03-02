Rio Tinto -3% on concerns over Canada-to-U.S. aluminum supply

Rio Tinto (RIO -3.1% ) is the biggest supplier of aluminum to the U.S., exporting ~1.4M metric tons/year from its smelters in Canada, so shares are sliding in reaction to Pres. Trump’s planned 10% tariff on imports of the metal.

Rio’s aluminum business racked up $1.6B in earnings in 2017, its best performance since the company's 2007 acquisition of Alcan,

Rio’s total Canadian production is 1.9M metric tons/year, with 75% shipped to the U.S., and the company has been considering possible expansion of Canadian operations given improved market conditions.