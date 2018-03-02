Oppenheimer trims Walmart rating on e-commerce growth concern

Oppenheimer has cut Walmart (WMT -1.6% ) to Market Perform from Outperform as it frets the e-commerce slowdown tipped in the retail giant's Q4 report.

E-commerce sales rose 23% in Q4, and the firm says there's risk to a goal of 40% gains.

"We are increasingly concerned that with recent key drivers of outsized e-commerce sales expansion potentially waning and given our now more muted EPS growth expectation, the valuation at which shares trade could prove capped," Oppenheimer says, but points to positives including a stronger comp trajectory, improved financial discipline and an expanding omnichannel presence.