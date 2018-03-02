QTS signs 24-MW deal with global cloud-based software firm

QTS Realty Trust (QTS +1.1% ) has signed a 24-megawatt data center lease with a global cloud-based software company.

The customer is leasing the full shell up front, QTS says, and will lease about five megawatts of turnkey capacity on lease commencement.

It's expected to scale to the full 24 megawatts of turnkey capacity over about two years.

To support the deal, QTS has closed on a deal for 61 acres of undeveloped land in Manassas, Va., space it thinks will eventually support more than 85 megawatts of gross power.

The lease is expected to commence in Q1 2019.