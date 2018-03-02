WWE in deal to put 'Raw' on French sports channel

  • World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +0.2%) has a deal with French sports channel L'Equipe to broadcast its flagship Raw program on free-to-air TV.
  • L'Equipe will show a one-hour version at 10 a.m. Saturdays with French commentary starting March 10, with re-airings coming on Saturday nights.
  • The program will also be offered through L'Equipe's TV Everywhere (authenticated) platform and its seven-day video on demand windows.
