WWE in deal to put 'Raw' on French sports channel
Mar. 02, 2018 10:43 AM ETWorld Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)WWEBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +0.2%) has a deal with French sports channel L'Equipe to broadcast its flagship Raw program on free-to-air TV.
- L'Equipe will show a one-hour version at 10 a.m. Saturdays with French commentary starting March 10, with re-airings coming on Saturday nights.
- The program will also be offered through L'Equipe's TV Everywhere (authenticated) platform and its seven-day video on demand windows.