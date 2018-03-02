Park Hotels down 5% as Chinese backer looks to sell stake
Mar. 02, 2018 By: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor
- Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has been looking to raise cash following $50B in acquisitions over the past couple of years. The next asset to go might be Park Hotels & Resorts (PK -4.7%), with HNA indicating plans to sell at least part of its 25% stake in the company.
