Report: Muni offerings routinely priced too low
- This just in: Investment banks have been found to price municipal debt offerings at too low of a price, thus shuffling money from the pockets of taxpayers into the early investors of that paper.
- The study comes from London-based Fideres Partners, a company that's been known for preparing research for class-action suits (think Libor-rigging).
- The findings shouldn't be too much of a surprise given what's known about the IPO market. Underwriters have numerous incentives to price offerings a bit lower than the market might be willing to pay.
