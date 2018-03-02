Report: Muni offerings routinely priced too low

  • This just in: Investment banks have been found to price municipal debt offerings at too low of a price, thus shuffling money from the pockets of taxpayers into the early investors of that paper.
  • The study comes from London-based Fideres Partners, a company that's been known for preparing research for class-action suits (think Libor-rigging).
  • The findings shouldn't be too much of a surprise given what's known about the IPO market. Underwriters have numerous incentives to price offerings a bit lower than the market might be willing to pay.
