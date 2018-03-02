AIG, Expedia team on worldwide travel-insurance deal

Expedia Group (EXPE -0.7% ) and AIG (AIG -1.5% ) have reached a deal where the insurance giant will sell its products to Expedia customers worldwide.

That's a second travel-insurance deal in five months for AIG, after it struck an October deal to sell to United Airlines customers.

Those mark some low-risk moves to start expanding AIG's reach after a dramatic retrenchment from the 2008 global financial crisis.

A travel service business line of Aon Plc will continue to handle U.S. customer claims, the two firms say.