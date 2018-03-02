Blackstone's Schwarzman has a $787M payday in 2017

Mar. 02, 2018 12:21 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)BX, APO, CG, KKRBy: Omer I., SA News Editor49 Comments
  • That compares to the $425M the Blackstone (NYSE:BX) chief received in 2016. From this years cut, $661M came from dividends, and the balance was salary, bonus and carry income from deals.
  • Private equity is booming as investors turn to alternatives, with other leaders also taking big paychecks. Apollo Global's (NYSE:APO) Leon Black took $191.3M, Carlyle Group's (NASDAQ:CG) David Rubenstein, Bill Conway and Dan D’Aniello took a combined $193M, and KKR’s (NYSE:KKR) Henry Kravis and George Roberts received a combined $343M.
  • Previously: Private equity stocks looking strong (March 1)
