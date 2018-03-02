Delta announces February operating results

Mar. 02, 2018 11:12 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)DALBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announces its operating performance for February with 13M passengers boarded, up 2.7% on the year.
  • More results: Total System RPMs (000), 14.6M  (+3.8% Y/Y); Total System ASMs (000), 18M (+3.4%); Total System Load Factor, 81.5% (+0.4 ppts); Mainline Completion Factor, 99.9% (+0.4 pts); Mainline On-time Performance, 87.8% (-1.7 pts); Cargo Ton Miles (000), 160K (+7.9%). 
  • Delta Air Lines shares are down 1.6%.  
  • Previously: Georgia lawmakers nix proposed tax break for Delta Air Lines in NRA fight (March 2)
