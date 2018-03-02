Sinclair Broadcast names Bray treasurer
Mar. 02, 2018 11:27 AM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)SBGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has tapped Justin Bray as its new VP and treasurer.
- Bray has been serving as corporate controller; David Bochenek will serve as senior VP, chief accounting officer and corporate controller.
- Bray joined the company in 2011; he'll take over treasury, cash management, and shared services operations for accounts payable, payroll and credit and collections.