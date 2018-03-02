Sinclair Broadcast names Bray treasurer

Mar. 02, 2018 11:27 AM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)SBGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) has tapped Justin Bray as its new VP and treasurer.
  • Bray has been serving as corporate controller; David Bochenek will serve as senior VP, chief accounting officer and corporate controller.
  • Bray joined the company in 2011; he'll take over treasury, cash management, and shared services operations for accounts payable, payroll and credit and collections.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.