Lions Gate producing Kardashian prank show for Facebook
Mar. 02, 2018 11:41 AM ETLions Gate Entertainment Corp. (LGF.A)LGF.A, LGF.B, FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Facebook (FB -1%) and Lions Gate (LGF.A +0.4%, LGF.B -0.2%) are teaming up on a new Kim Kardashian West series for the social network.
- You Kiddin' Me, a child-centric prank series “inspired by Kardashian West’s own fun family antics,” will come to Facebook's Watch tab with 10 episodes.
- The show will feature Hollywood celebrities and their children.
- Facebook will make the show available via mobile, desktop and its TV apps, and Facebook users will be chosen to participate in pranking celebrities.