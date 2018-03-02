Lions Gate producing Kardashian prank show for Facebook

  • Facebook (FB -1%) and Lions Gate (LGF.A +0.4%, LGF.B -0.2%) are teaming up on a new Kim Kardashian West series for the social network.
  • You Kiddin' Me, a child-centric prank series “inspired by Kardashian West’s own fun family antics,” will come to Facebook's Watch tab with 10 episodes.
  • The show will feature Hollywood celebrities and their children.
  • Facebook will make the show available via mobile, desktop and its TV apps, and Facebook users will be chosen to participate in pranking celebrities.
