Delta CEO: 'We are not taking sides' on guns
Mar. 02, 2018
- A day after political fallout came down from Georgia on Delta Air Lines (DAL -0.6%) over ending some NRA discounts, the company's CEO says "we are not taking sides" in the gun debate.
- In an internal memo, chief Ed Bastian says "Our people and our customers have a wide range of views on how to increase safety in our schools and public places, and we are not taking sides ... Our objective in removing any implied affiliation with the NRA was to remove Delta from this debate."
- "We had to send a message," said state Sen. Michael Williams, a candidate for Georgia governor, about passing a broad tax bill that struck language exempting jet fuel from sales taxes (which means a cost to Delta and other airlines of at least $38M).
- But "Our decision was not made for economic gain and our values are not for sale," Bastian writes.
- Updated 2:06 p.m.: Delta confirms that only 13 NRA members used the discount that they have now withdrawn. The fares had been available for a short time and were only for members buying flights to the NRA's 2018 convention in Dallas.