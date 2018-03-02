FDA OKs Otonomy's Otiprio for acute otitis externa
Mar. 02, 2018
- The FDA approves Otonomy's (OTIC -0.9%) OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) 6% for the treatment of patients at least six months old with acute otitis externa (infection of the ear canal) due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Staphylococcus aureus.
- OTIPRIO is the first single-dose antibacterial approved in the U.S. for the infection.
- Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 12:15 pm ET.
