Congress setting votes to allow 5G spectrum sales

Mar. 02, 2018 12:21 PM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)VZ, T, TMUS, SBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor56 Comments
  • U.S. congressional leaders have come to agreement on providing for a spectrum sale intended to speed adoption of 5G wireless networks.
  • The House will vote Tuesday on an approval the FCC needs to conduct the auctions, including a technical fix letting the FCC deposit upfront payments from bidders with the Treasury rather than in a private interest-bearing account.
  • FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said he plans an auction of 28-GHz airwaves in November, followed immediately by a sale of spectrum in the 24 GHz band.
  • In the U.S. wireless market today: VZ -0.3%; T +0.4%; TMUS +0.5%; S -0.7%.
