NJ lifts expected return on pension funds

Boom. With the stroke of a pen, New Jersey's treasurer just "saved" the state and its municipalities hundreds of millions of dollars in the short-term.

Acting State Treasurer Elizabeth Maher Muoio says she's going to increase the expected rate of return for the state's rickety pension system to 7.5% from 7%. The plan is to gradually lower it back to 7% over the next few years, but - for now - the savings will give breathing room to new Governor Phil Murphy as he tries to push through his first budget.

New Jersey's main pension funds have a 20-year annualized rate of return of 6.79%. At the end of 2016, they were 49% funded - 80% is considered healthy.

ETFs: MUB, NVG, NEA, IIM, NUV, NAD, PML, NZF, PMF, VMO, LEO, EVN, KTF, PMX, AFB, BFK, VGM, DSM, NXP, BKN, EIM, PZA, XMPT, IQI, BLE, VKI