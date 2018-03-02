Health insurance exchange eHealth under pressure on soft 2017 revenue and accounting change; shares down 9%
Mar. 02, 2018 12:40 PM ETeHealth, Inc. (EHTH)EHTHBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Thinly traded micro cap eHealth (EHTH -8.5%) is down on more than double normal volume, albeit on turnover of only ~370K shares, after it announced Q4 and 2017 results that included softer 2018 guidance from a change in accounting treatment for revenue recognition. Shares were down over 15% before recovering.
- 2017 sales were $158.4M, down 7.3% yoy, shy of its previously announced guidance of $165M - 175M.
- On a preliminary basis, while it finalizes the impact of the accounting change, 2018 revenues are projected to be $186M - 191M. Confusingly, it then states that revenues this year will be $217.5M - 227.5M based on the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard. Consensus view is $239M so whichever range is accurate is still below current expectations.
- Jefferies' David Styblo (HOLD/$18) says the accounting change created a "large disconnect between P&L and cash flow" which artificially inflated the former. He adds that individual and family plan enrollment continues to shrink, down 38% yoy, and cash reserves may drop to $5M - 10M in Q4.