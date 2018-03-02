RBS close to a multi-billion dollar settlement with U.S. regulators
Mar. 02, 2018 3:40 PM ETNatWest Group plc (NWG)NWGBy: Omer I., SA News Editor
- A deal with the Department of Justice could be reached within weeks regarding the banks mis-selling of RMBS securities prior to the financial crisis, according to SkyNews.
- The British government owned lender has already set aside $3.5B to cover the fine, but that may not be enough as a settlement much higher than that is in the works.
- Last year the bank paid a $5.5B penalty to FHFA for similar misconduct.
- RBS -0.7%