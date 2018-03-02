Europe sheds about 5% for the week

Mar. 02, 2018 1:09 PM ETVGK, HEDJ, FEZ, EZU, IEV, EPV, IEUR, EURL, SPEU, DBEU, HEZU, EEA, FEEU, FEP, UPV, ADRU, FEUZ, DBEZ, FIEU, DEZU, GSEU, PTEU, FIEE, HFXE, EDOM, FLEE, RFEUBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • This just in: It's looking like a bear market in Europe. The Stoxx 600 fell another 2.1% today bringing the week's losses to nearly 5%. For the year, the gauge is now down about 8.5% vs. the S&P 500's roughly flat performance.
  • The improbable continued rally in the euro probably isn't helping. It's up 2.5% vs. the greenback this year, and 16.3% Y/Y despite an ECB in firm policy ease mode and a Fed doing exactly the opposite.
  • ETFs: VGK, HEDJ, FEZ, EZU, IEV, EPV, IEUR, EURL, FEU, DBEU, HEZU, EEA, FEEU, FEP, UPV, ADRU, FEUZ, DBEZ, FIEU, DEZU, GSEU, PTEU, FIEE, HFXE, EDOM, FLEE, RFEU
