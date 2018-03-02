Europe sheds about 5% for the week
- This just in: It's looking like a bear market in Europe. The Stoxx 600 fell another 2.1% today bringing the week's losses to nearly 5%. For the year, the gauge is now down about 8.5% vs. the S&P 500's roughly flat performance.
- The improbable continued rally in the euro probably isn't helping. It's up 2.5% vs. the greenback this year, and 16.3% Y/Y despite an ECB in firm policy ease mode and a Fed doing exactly the opposite.
