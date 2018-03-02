Twitter boosts diversity hiring goals

In a blog post, Twitter (TWTR +1.2% ) notes it is increasing diversity hiring goals for the coming two years.

The company surpassed its 2017 goal of having women make up 38% of its workforce, hitting 38.4%. By the end of 2019, it's now targeting a 43% female workforce, writes Candi Castleberry-Singleton, the company's VP of ICD (Intersectionality, Culture and Diversity).

As for technical roles, women held 17.3% of those positions last year (vs. a goal of 17%).

Black members of the workforce reached 3.4% in 2017 and the company is targeting 5%; and Latina/Latino membership was also at 3.4% and the company is also stretching toward 5%.