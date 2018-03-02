JPMorgan lowers iPhone X production estimate to 15M in Q1

JPMorgan reduces its production estimates for the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X to as low as 15M in Q1, down from 20M.

Analyst Narci Chang also lowers Q2 estimates from 18M to 10M.

For all iPhones Chang lowers the Q1 forecast to 52M (was: 55M), Q2 to 42M (was: 45M), and full-year from 225M (+2% to 3%) versus the previous estimate of 9% growth.

The firm upgrades Apple supplier Catcher Technology to Overweight from Neutral while cutting forecasts for Largan (OTC:LGANF) to Neutral and AAC Technologies (OTCPK:AACAF) to Overweight.

Apple shares are up 0.4% to $175.65.

