Sell-siders bullish on Intra-Cellular ahead of key data readouts; shares up 15%

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI +15.3% ) is up on 42% higher volume. The company reported Q4 results yesterday that underwhelmed investors, but buying has picked up today on renewed enthusiasm for its pipeline.

Cantor's William Tanner, SunTrust's Ed Nash and Cowen's Ritu Baral are all bullish on the company's prospects. Tanner and Baral have $28 (33% upside) price targets on the stock.

Lead candidate is lumateperone, Fast Track'd in the U.S. for schizophrenia. The company plans to meet with the agency this month ahead of an NDA filing mid-year. The serotonin, dopamine and glutamate modulator is also being developed for bipolar depression (BD), dementia-related behavioral disturbances and neuropsychiatric disorder-associated sleep disturbances.

Top-line data from a U.S.-based Phase 3 BD study are expected in H2 followed by results from a global BD study in 2019. If all goes well, an NDA will be filed in the U.S. in H2 2019. Preliminary results from a Phase 3 in dementia-associated behavioral disturbances should be available in H2.

Candidate #2 is PDE inhibitor ITI-214, in Phase 1/2 development for heart failure and Parkinson's disease (PD). Top-line data from the PD study should be released in H2.

