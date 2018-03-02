Discovery exercises cash top-up as Scripps Networks merger nears closure
Mar. 02, 2018 1:45 PM ETScripps Networks Interactive, Inc. (SNI)SNI, DISCKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Discovery Communications (DISCA +1.5%) is fully exercising a cash top-up option that's part of its merger with Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI +0.4%).
- The company expects to close the deal Tuesday. On yesterday's close, the 15-day volume-weighted average price of Discovery series C stock was $22.8471.
- So merger consideration for Scripps Networks shareholders choosing mixed consideration will consist of $65.82 in cash and 1.0584 shares of Discovery C for each SNI share; this is also the default option for those not making a choice.
- SNI shareholders choosing cash will get $90 for each of their shares. Those choosing all stock will receive 3.9392 shares of Discovery C.
- SNI is up 0.4% to $90.01 today.