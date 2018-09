Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services acknowledges a networking issue in data centers in Virginia.

Amazon mentioned the issue at around 10:30 AM ET and issued an update about an hour ago saying some connections remained inactive.

Affected corporate customers include Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM), Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB).

Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant is also experiencing connection issues.