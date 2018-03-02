Chevron says climate change little threat to oil in coming decades

Chevron (CVX -0.7% ) says climate change will have a minimal impact on its oil and gas business for decades to come, even when considering some of the most restrictive greenhouse gas reduction proposals, according to a new company report that largely mirrors similar studies by Exxon and Shell.

World energy demand will grow strongly under all scenarios, CVX says, seeing the risk of having stranded assets as “very slim” due to the quality and diversity of its assets.

The report “gives us confidence that we’re testing our business in a way that’s appropriate for our shareholders,given the context of many things that can change over time," says Mark Nelson, CVX’s VP for midstream, strategy and policy.