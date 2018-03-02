Airlines cancel nearly 2.6K US flights due to storms

Mar. 02, 2018 2:26 PM ETAlaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)ALK, AAL, DAL, JBLU, LUV, SAVEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Airlines cancel nearly 2,600 flights due to the nor’easter in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast of the US.
  • Nationwide, 2,587 flights were canceled and 1,447 delayed as of 12:45 PM ET, according to FlightAware. 
  • Most airlines are waiving change fees for today and tomorrow for flights going to or from the affected airports. 
  • Airline stocks that could move on the news: Alaska Air Group (ALK -2.2%), American Airlines (AAL -0.7%), Delta (DAL -0.4%), JetBlue (JBLU +0.8%), Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.2%), and Spirit Airlines (SAVE +3.6%).  
