Tegna +3.7% after earnings; Wells Fargo lifts estimates

Mar. 02, 2018 2:59 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)TGNABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is up 3.7% after profits beat expectations last evening, and Wells Fargo has raised its 2018 profit estimates.
  • The company's finally benefiting from streaming bundles, analyst Marci Ryvicker says, lifting the firm's estimate for 2018 EPS to $1.63 (from $1.46), and setting a 2019 EPS target of $1.43. (h/t Bloomberg)
  • Ryvicker has an Outperform rating and a price target of $19, implying 41% upside from today's higher price.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.