Tegna +3.7% after earnings; Wells Fargo lifts estimates
Mar. 02, 2018 2:59 PM ETTEGNA Inc. (TGNA)TGNABy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is up 3.7% after profits beat expectations last evening, and Wells Fargo has raised its 2018 profit estimates.
- The company's finally benefiting from streaming bundles, analyst Marci Ryvicker says, lifting the firm's estimate for 2018 EPS to $1.63 (from $1.46), and setting a 2019 EPS target of $1.43. (h/t Bloomberg)
- Ryvicker has an Outperform rating and a price target of $19, implying 41% upside from today's higher price.