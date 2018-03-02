Public Service, Exelon cancel capital spending at Salem nuclear plant

Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG -2% ) and Exelon (EXC -0.7% ) say they will cancel funding of future capital projects at the Salem nuclear plant, after a $300M taxpayer-funded financial bailout of New Jersey's nuclear industry stalled in the state legislature.

PSEG says the decision comes after "recent postponements" of a vote on legislation, but funding for the projects could be restored if legislation is enacted "that sufficiently values the attributes of nuclear generation and Salem benefits from such legislation."

New Jersey generates ~40% of its electricity from nuclear power, and PSEG says its plants, including the Salem facility and Hope Creek, are in danger of becoming financially unsustainable within two years, which led the company to ask lawmakers for financial help from ratepayers.