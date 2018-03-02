Innovate Bio up 55% but news scarce

Thinly traded nano cap Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT +54.5% ) is up on a whopping 46x surge in volume. No particular news accounts for the action.

It recently completed a reverse recapitalization with Monster Digital (NASDAQ:MSDI). At the end of Q3 2017, the company had $174K in cash and operations consumed an average of ~$1M during the first three quarters of 2017 so it has an acute need for capital.

Its lead product candidate is Phase 3-stage larazotide (INN-202) for the treatment of celiac disease.