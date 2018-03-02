Southwestern Energy +19% on strong Q4, record exit-rate production

Southwestern Energy (SWN +19% ) surges after reporting a solid Q4 earnings beat and an 18% Y/Y revenue increase, plus record exit-rate production from the Appalachian Basin.

SWN says FY 2017 total net production was 897B cfe, including 578B cfe from the Appalachian Basin with record gross operated 2017 exit rate production of 2.35B cfe/day, a 40% increase vs. year-end 2016.

Year-end total proved reserves reached a record 14.8T cfe (75% natural gas and 25% natural gas liquids and condensate), including 11.1T cfe from the Appalachian Basin, up a respective 181% and 393% Y/Y.

Net cash provided by operating activities in FY 2017 totaled $1.1B, up 120% Y/Y, and net cash flow was $1.14B, up 76% Y/Y.

SWN says its focus in 2018 will be on exploring strategic alternatives for its Fayetteville shale assets while accelerating development in Appalachia.