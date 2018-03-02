PIMCO declares monthly distributions
- PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) - $0.1125.
- PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) - $0.1300.
- PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) - $0.1220.
- PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) - $0.0807.
- PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PKO) - $0.1900.
- PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:RCS) - $0.0720.
- PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) - $0.0800.
- PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) - $0.0900.
- PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) - $0.0800.
- PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) - $0.2205.
- Payable Apr. 2; for shareholders of record Mar. 12; ex-div Mar. 9.
- Press Release