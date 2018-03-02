Needham downgrades Omeros on soft Q4 Omidria sales
Mar. 02, 2018
- Needham's Serge Belanger cuts Omeros (OMER -0.6%) to Hold after the company released Q4 results. Sole revenue producer OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) generated a modest $13.8M in sales, down 36.5% sequentially. The company said unit pricing and number of vials sold to ASCs and hospitals were unchanged from a year ago, but it was unable to recognize a majority of revenues from wholesaler inventory because of the uncertainty with reimbursement.
- Mr. Belanger says the weak Q4 performance only confirms concerns with the drug's reimbursement status, adding that he sees "no visibility on a near-term solution" or when sales will ramp back up.
This was corrected on 02/06/2019 at 10:03 AM. OMIDRIA sales decline versus Q3.