Needham downgrades Omeros on soft Q4 Omidria sales

Needham's Serge Belanger cuts Omeros (OMER -0.6% ) to Hold after the company released Q4 results. Sole revenue producer OMIDRIA (phenylephrine and ketorolac intraocular solution) generated a modest $13.8M in sales, down 36.5% sequentially. The company said unit pricing and number of vials sold to ASCs and hospitals were unchanged from a year ago, but it was unable to recognize a majority of revenues from wholesaler inventory because of the uncertainty with reimbursement.

Mr. Belanger says the weak Q4 performance only confirms concerns with the drug's reimbursement status, adding that he sees "no visibility on a near-term solution" or when sales will ramp back up.

Source: Bloomberg

