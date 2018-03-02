Research firm says voice shopping will hit $40B; Amazon collects state taxes
Mar. 02, 2018
- Voice shopping in the US and UK will reach over $40B in 2022, up from $2B now, according to a bullish new research report from OC&C Strategy Consultants.
- RBC Capital Markets predicted that market leader Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will generate $10B to $11B in sales by 2020 from Alexa devices, which includes the sale of the actual devices.
- RBC’s figures look more reasonable, but OC&C says that the rapid adoption of smart speakers would drive the rapid growth.
- In other Amazon news, the company will start collecting state taxes from third-party sellers shipping merchandise to Pennsylvania.
- Pennsylvania lawmakers passed legislation last year requiring e-commerce sellers, regardless of physical location, to collect sales tax when shipping to the state.
- Amazon already collected taxes on the items it sells.
- Washington, Colorado, and South Dakota have also passed laws to collect sales taxes from internet sellers.
