Research firm says voice shopping will hit $40B; Amazon collects state taxes

Mar. 02, 2018 3:54 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)AMZNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor22 Comments
  • Voice shopping in the US and UK will reach over $40B in 2022, up from $2B now, according to a bullish new research report from OC&C Strategy Consultants.
  • RBC Capital Markets predicted that market leader Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) will generate $10B to $11B in sales by 2020 from Alexa devices, which includes the sale of the actual devices.   
  • RBC’s figures look more reasonable, but OC&C says that the rapid adoption of smart speakers would drive the rapid growth. 
  • In other Amazon news, the company will start collecting state taxes from third-party sellers shipping merchandise to Pennsylvania. 
  • Pennsylvania lawmakers passed legislation last year requiring e-commerce sellers, regardless of physical location, to collect sales tax when shipping to the state. 
  • Amazon already collected taxes on the items it sells. 
  • Washington, Colorado, and South Dakota have also passed laws to collect sales taxes from internet sellers.       
